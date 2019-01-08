  • CBS4On Air

MONTROSE, Colo. (AP) — A third lawsuit has been filed against a closed Colorado funeral home, accusing the owner of harvesting body parts without permission and selling them for profit. Terry Thorsby, of Durango, filed a civil complaint against Megan Hess and her business, Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors, after receiving information from the FBI that her mother’s body parts were sold instead of being cremated and returned to the family.

The Daily Sentinel reports that the lawsuit was filed Friday in Montrose District Court.

Colorado regulators shut down the funeral home after investigations showed it misplaced one person’s ashes and gave a family dry concrete in place of ashes. Relatives have filed separate lawsuits in both those cases.

The Durango Herald reported that Hess could not be reached for comment.

