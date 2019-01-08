AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Parents of students at Smoky Hill High School were told of four administrators being placed on leave because of an supposed incident involving a student with a gun.

Chuck Puga, the school’s principal, sent a letter home to parents saying the punishments came after the administrators “handling of an alleged incident off campus involving a student in possession of a gun.”

No one was hurt, and there is now a law enforcement investigation.

The school named the administrators as:

Assistant Principal Noah Harris

Athletic Director John Thompson

Head wrestling coach Tommy Loyd

Assistant coach and Smoky Hill math teacher Jakob Fisher

CBS4 has reached out to the Aurora Police Department for more information.