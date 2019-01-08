Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Parents of students at Smoky Hill High School were told of four administrators being placed on leave because of an supposed incident involving a student with a gun.
Chuck Puga, the school’s principal, sent a letter home to parents saying the punishments came after the administrators “handling of an alleged incident off campus involving a student in possession of a gun.”
No one was hurt, and there is now a law enforcement investigation.
The school named the administrators as:
- Assistant Principal Noah Harris
- Athletic Director John Thompson
- Head wrestling coach Tommy Loyd
- Assistant coach and Smoky Hill math teacher Jakob Fisher
CBS4 has reached out to the Aurora Police Department for more information.