  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aurora, Aurora Police, Cherry Creek Schools, Chuck Puga, Smoky Hill High School

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Parents of students at Smoky Hill High School were told of four administrators being placed on leave because of an supposed incident involving a student with a gun.

Chuck Puga, the school’s principal, sent a letter home to parents saying the punishments came after the administrators “handling of an alleged incident off campus involving a student in possession of a gun.”

No one was hurt, and there is now a law enforcement investigation.

The school named the administrators as:

  • Assistant Principal Noah Harris
  • Athletic Director John Thompson
  • Head wrestling coach Tommy Loyd
  • Assistant coach and Smoky Hill math teacher Jakob Fisher

CBS4 has reached out to the Aurora Police Department for more information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s