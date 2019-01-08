By Danielle Chavira

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Broncos rookie running back and one of Colorado’s hometown heroes is being recognized by the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame. The Selection Committee named Phillip Lindsay the Professional Athlete of the Year for 2018.

Running back Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Denver Broncos walks off the field after a 24-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 25, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Lindsay, as Broncos Country already knows, entered his NFL debut season undrafted. He chose the Denver Broncos with the help of his mother’s advice. Since then, he’s achieved some of the wildest accolades a rookie can achieve.

Lindsay set a new Broncos record for rushing yards by an undrafted rookie rushing for 1,037 yards. He was 67 yards away from tying Dominic Rhodes for the most rushing yards by an undrafted rookie in NFL history. He is one of three undrafted rookies to reach the 1,000 yard rushing mark.

Running back Phillip Lindsay of the Denver Broncos celebrates after scoring a fourth quarter touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Nov. 25, 2018. (credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Last week, Lindsay was named one of five nominees for the NFL’s Rookie of the Year award. The award is voted on by fans and will be announced during Super Bowl LIII week. Super Bowl LIII airs on CBS.

Lindsay also became the first undrafted offensive rookie in league history to be selected for the Pro Bowl. After surgery, he’s expected to spend six weeks in a cast and six in a split. He’ll miss the Pro Bowl next month.

The 24 year old graduated from South High School in Denver and the University of Colorado.

The Colorado Sports Hall of Fame Selection Committee also chose Jennifer Kupcho to be named the Amateur Athelete of the Year. Kupcho is the reigning women’s NCAA gold individual national champion.

Kupcho, from Littleton, now lives in Westminster. She became the first Coloradan to win that title.

The two, among many other Colorado collegiate athletes, will be honored at the 55th annual Colorado Sports Hall of Fame Induction & Awards Banquet on April 3.

