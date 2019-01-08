By Brian Maass
Filed Under:Golden, Jeffco Jail, Jefferson County, Mike Taplin

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A female Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy has resigned in the midst of a criminal investigation into her conduct at the Jeffco jail. That deputy has not been identified.

“She has tendered her resignation,” said Mike Taplin with the Jefferson County Sheriffs Office. ”We are still conducting the criminal investigation… We do expect to file charges and we’ll notify media once charges are filed.”

jeffco jail death 35vo trans Female Jefferson County Deputy Resigns During Criminal Probe

The Jefferson County Detention Facility (credit: CBS)

Taplin said the deputy resigned Jan. 2. She had been with the department since January 2016 and is 30 years old.

CBS4 reported on Dec. 23 that the deputy had been detained and booked as authorities investigated her relationship and contact with a male inmate. Taplin said the deputy was booked, but was not booked into the jail.

Brian Maass

