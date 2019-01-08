  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Harold Henthorn

DENVER (CBS4) – Convicted killer Harold Henthorn, serving a life sentence for murdering his wife, is asking for a new trial claiming he paid his attorney more than a million dollars, but “he had sold me down the river.”

Henthorn filed the new motion Tuesday asking that his life sentence be set aside and that he be given a new trial due to “ineffective assistance of counsel.” Henthorn is incarcerated in a federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.

harold henthorn toni henthorn 4 Convicted Killer Henthorn Seeks New Trial, Claims Lawyer Committed Fraud, Lied

Harold and Toni Henthorn (credit CBS)

A federal jury convicted Henthorn of pushing his second wife, Toni, off a cliff in Rocky Mountain National Park in 2012. Prosecutors said Harold Henthorn would have been the beneficiary of $4.7 million dollars in life insurance he had taken out on his wife. Prosecutors also believe Henthorn killed his first wife, Lynn, who died in 1995 in Douglas County under mysterious circumstances.

In 2015, a jury deliberated for about 10 ½ hours before convicting Henthorn of murdering his second wife. Henthorn has always maintained his innocence.

harold henthorn Convicted Killer Henthorn Seeks New Trial, Claims Lawyer Committed Fraud, Lied

Harold Henthorn (credit: CBS)

In a five page explanation of his new claims, Henthorn said he paid his attorney, Craig Truman, $1,064,772. For his defense. But Henthorn writes that Truman “acted in his own self-interest and put his personal financial gain ahead of conducting a solid defense for me”.

CBS4 contacted Truman who said he wouldn’t discuss the case outside of court.

According to Henthorn, ”Mr. Truman was dishonest with me regarding his strategy of defense for the purpose of fraud and extortion of money from me and my family. He never prepared any actual defense at all.”

Henthorn writes that during the trial, Truman supplied him with a broken pen. ”This prevented me from assisting with and being part of my defense”.

“He was not working on my behalf but mislead(sic) me only for his own financial gain. It is not right or fair to defended(sic) in a murder trial by someone being dishonest or deceptive for their own personal advantage. Therefore I am requesting a re- trial with representation from an ethical attorney”.

Henthorn’s previous appeals have been rejected at every level. The United States Supreme Court refused to hear his case.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s