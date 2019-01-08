DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles says upwards of 100,000 people have been overcharged for registration renewals.

“So the people affected are those whose registrations expired at the end of December 2018, and those who have vehicle in model years 2014 through 2018 and 2010,” said Sarah Werner, Communications Specialist for the Division of Motor Vehicles.

Werner says depending on the make and model of vehicles, the amount the DMV owes individuals varies.

“Anywhere from about $50 to $120 is probably the average, but again there are outliers on either side of that,” said Werner.

The error, caused by a computer glitch, was initially noticed by a county employee.

“Because the vehicles expired in December of 2018, their registration year doesn’t start until 2019, so essentially the system just sort of forgot to increase the model year by one year.”

Werner says the DMV is still trying to determine the scope of the problem, but has found a solution which it is currently testing.

“We are absolutely committed to making it right for these people, we just haven’t determined the way in which that is going to occur yet. So if you were overcharged you do not need to take any action at this time, we will contact you letting you know what the next steps will be.”

Werner says those impacted will eventually be notified, likely via a letter.