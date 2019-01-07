  • CBS4On Air

By Kelly Werthmann
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Government employees going without a paycheck may be struggling to make ends meet. The Action Center in Lakewood wants them to know they can help.

The nonprofit organization serves people in Jefferson County who are facing hardships. It offers help with immediate needs like clothing, food, rent and mortgage assistance, utilities, and household goods as well as workforce opportunities.

“It’s sort of a one stop shop,” Pam Brier, Executive Director of The Action Center, said.

Typically, The Action Center is a place people experiencing homelessness come for help. Now the nonprofit is reaching out to lend a hand to furloughed government employees.

“A lot of times individuals may see a place like The Action Center and say, ‘Oh, that’s for someone much more hard off than I am, someone who’s experienced unemployment or other challenges for a longer time,’” Brier told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann. “We really want to get the message out that we’re here for everyone.”

Tom Teske is a volunteer at The Action Center and said he loves helping people in need.

“I’ll sometimes see, ladies especially, who’ll be crying,” he said. “Not only about their situation, but then a few minutes later about the kind of help we can offer them.”

With no definite timeline on when the partial government shutdown will end, Teske wants those struggling employees to know The Action Center can be a place of hope.

“This is what we’re here for. We’re here to offer help,” he said. “We’re not asking any questions. We just want to be of help to you.”

All of the organization’s services require an appointment, which can be made by calling 720-215-4850 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Same day appointments may be available.

To learn more about or to become involved with the organization, please visit: www.theactioncenterco.org.

