DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado is among the states with widespread flu activity. Nearly 600 people have been hospitalized with the flu across the state so far this season.

The dominating virus is H1N1, which tends to impact young healthy adults and children. The Centers for Disease Control is urging anyone over six months old who hasn’t been vaccinated to get the shot right away.

Flu season typically peaks in February but flu activity can last until May.