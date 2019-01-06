DENVER (CBS4) – A storm system and a powerful jet stream will help create a windstorm along Colorado’s Front Range Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for the area from midnight until 10 pm.

Areas in the warning include the Front Range Mountains and Foothills, as well as the adjacent plains along and west of Interstate 25. Those in the warning could see sustained wind speeds reach 50 mph with gusts in excess of 75 mph. This will be a cross wind for those traveling on north-south routes such as Interstate 25, Highway 85 and the Peak to Peak Highway.

In Denver and on the eastern plains it will also be windy, especially Monday afternoon, with gusts potentially exceeding 45 mph. Due to the recent dry conditions the fire danger will be elevated across most of northeast Colorado during the wind event.