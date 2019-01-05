DENVER (CBS4) – If you have travel plans through Colorado’s high country Sunday and early Monday you could have a very difficult time as a winter storm moves in from the west. It will create widespread snow and wind gusts in excess of 40 mph.

While this will be a relatively small storm in terms of snow totals (by mountain standards) the high wind will most certainly create issues.

In addition to the travel hazard the Colorado Avalanche Information Center expects avalanche danger to increase sharply over the next few days.

A winter storm is approaching. If weather models verify, the avalanche danger will rise to CON (3of5) in the #CAICaspen, #CAICgunnison, #CAICgrandmesa, #CAICnsanjuan, #CAICssanjuan zones on Sunday. Check https://t.co/E7yJWqyZwj for up to date avalanche danger and travel advice. pic.twitter.com/WJVXCQ5VQq — CAIC:Statewide Info (@COAvalancheInfo) January 6, 2019

There will be a brief break in the mountain snow during the day on Monday before another system moves into the state. Denver and the eastern plains should stay dry but will be very windy over the next few days.