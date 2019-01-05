  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – If you have travel plans through Colorado’s high country Sunday and early Monday you could have a very difficult time as a winter storm moves in from the west. It will create widespread snow and wind gusts in excess of 40 mph.

alerts winterwx nutu chris 1 Snow, Wind Will Create Difficult Mountain Driving Sunday Into Monday

While this will be a relatively small storm in terms of snow totals (by mountain standards) the high wind will most certainly create issues.

In addition to the travel hazard the Colorado Avalanche Information Center expects avalanche danger to increase sharply over the next few days.

There will be a brief break in the mountain snow during the day on Monday before another system moves into the state. Denver and the eastern plains should stay dry but will be very windy over the next few days.

