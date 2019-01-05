Filed Under:Parkview Medical Center, Pueblo, Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – A 24-year-old Pueblo woman was arrested for child abuse after authorities received an autopsy report that concluded the child died of extreme malnourishment.

The woman, Jannie Gatlin, brought her 10-week-old son to the Pueblo West Emergency Room at Parkview Medical Center in the early afternoon of Dec. 29, officials said.

infant starved arrest jannie gatlin from pueblo county so Woman Arrested After Malnourished Infant Dies At Hospital

Jannie Gatlin (credit: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office)

Doctors told detectives the child was unresponsive and appeared severely emaciated and dehydrated. They were unable to resuscitate the baby.

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office detectives obtained a child abuse warrant for Gatlin shortly after receiving the coroner’s autopsy report. Gatlin was arrested at her home Friday night and booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

“This is a very tragic situation,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all affected by this senseless tragedy,”

