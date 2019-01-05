LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — Another winter day in Colorado. Another canine in fowl pursuit taking an unexpected and icy plunge.

Not to worry, this one has a happy ending.

According to West Metro Fire Rescue, it’s firefighters and dive team pulled up to Main Reservoir and began suiting up for a water-logged dog rescue just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

A pooch had escaped its owner’s grasp when the owner fell and let go of the dog’s leash. The opportunistic pup seized the moment and took off after ducks swimming in the unfrozen center of the body of water.

Where the ice ended, the dog entered.

Fortunately, this Fido found its way out before firefighters had to put themselves out on the ice, and emerged from the water visibly uncomfortable and with the leash still wrapped around one leg.

West Metro Fire praised the dog’s owner for not following the dog’s example. “Good decision” to not follow it and risk falling in, stated the department on Twitter.

Main Reservoir is located north of the intersection of South Kipling Parkway and West Florida Avenue.