  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMFBI
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:22 PMBMW Saturday Sports Extra
    10:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
By Logan Smith
Filed Under:Lakewood, West Metro Fire & Rescue

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — Another winter day in Colorado. Another canine in fowl pursuit taking an unexpected and icy plunge.

Not to worry, this one has a happy ending.

icy dog 1 west metro fire tweet Duck Chasing Dog Pulls Itself From Icy Water

(credit: Twitter/West Metro Fire Rescue)

According to West Metro Fire Rescue, it’s firefighters and dive team pulled up to Main Reservoir and began suiting up for a water-logged dog rescue just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

A pooch had escaped its owner’s grasp when the owner fell and let go of the dog’s leash. The opportunistic pup seized the moment and took off after ducks swimming in the unfrozen center of the body of water.

Where the ice ended, the dog entered.

icy dog 2 west metro fire tweet Duck Chasing Dog Pulls Itself From Icy Water

(credit: Twitter/West Metro Fire Rescue)

Fortunately, this Fido found its way out before firefighters had to put themselves out on the ice, and emerged from the water visibly uncomfortable and with the leash still wrapped around one leg.

West Metro Fire praised the dog’s owner for not following the dog’s example. “Good decision” to not follow it and risk falling in, stated the department on Twitter.

icy dog 3 west metro fire tweet Duck Chasing Dog Pulls Itself From Icy Water

(credit: Twitter/West Metro Fire Rescue)

Main Reservoir is located north of the intersection of South Kipling Parkway and West Florida Avenue.

 

 

 

Logan Smith

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s