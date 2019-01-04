DENVER (CBS4) – From Harry Potter at the Colorado Symphony to a disco on the ice, here are several fun things to do this weekend.

Wings Over the Rockies

If you’ve always wanted to check out the Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum, you can do it this weekend — at a discount! Today through Sunday, it’s $1 admission for kids. Admission is $15 for adults.

Last month, CNN named Wings over the Rockies one of the “Best Aviation Museums Around the World.”

Silent Disco at the Skyline Park Skate Rink

Saturday, head to the Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline Park for outdoor ice skating with a twist! From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. take advantage of a free glow-in-the-dark silent disco. Headphone rentals are complimentary, but you have to register online to reserve your set. There’ a limit of four rentals per family.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix at The Colorado Symphony

This weekend enjoy a screening of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix at Boettcher Concert Hall. The unforgettable score will be performed with a live symphony orchestra as the film plays on a big screen. Performances run today through Sunday. Tickets start at $25.