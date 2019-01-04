TRAFFIC ALERTFull closure of I-70 (Brighton Blvd. to Colorado Blvd.) scheduled to start at 10 p.m.
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
By Andrea Flores
Filed Under:Colorado Events, Colorado Symphony, Denver Weekend Events, Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline Park, Fun Things To Do In Denver, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Weekend Events, Wings Over the Rockies

DENVER (CBS4) – From Harry Potter at the Colorado Symphony to a disco on the ice, here are several fun things to do this weekend.

wings over the rockies Fun Things To Do This Weekend

(credit CBS)

Wings Over the Rockies

If you’ve always wanted to check out the Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum, you can do it this weekend — at a discount! Today through Sunday, it’s $1 admission for kids. Admission is $15 for adults.

Last month, CNN named Wings over the Rockies one of the “Best Aviation Museums Around the World.”

skyline park Fun Things To Do This Weekend

(credit CBS)

Silent Disco at the Skyline Park Skate Rink

Saturday, head to the Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline Park for outdoor ice skating with a twist! From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. take advantage of a free glow-in-the-dark silent disco. Headphone rentals are complimentary, but you have to register online to reserve your set. There’ a limit of four rentals per family.

colorado symphony Fun Things To Do This Weekend

(credit Colorado Symphony)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix at The Colorado Symphony

This weekend enjoy a screening of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix at Boettcher Concert Hall. The unforgettable score will be performed with a live symphony orchestra as the film plays on a big screen. Performances run today through Sunday. Tickets start at $25.

 

Andrea Flores

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s