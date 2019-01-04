KREMMLING, Colo. (CBS4) — The bodies of a local man and woman were discovered by a road worker Friday morning along Trough Road outside Kremmling. The couple is believed to have died in a one-vehicle crash late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

The couple’s Toyota Tundra rolled several times down a steep, scree-filled embankment near an overlook called Inspiration Point. The pickup truck traveled 705 feet downhill, said Lt. Dan Mayer of the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, and stopped less than 200 feet from the Colorado River.

The male driver was ejected mid-hill. The female passenger stayed inside the truck. Both died at the scene.

The eastbound truck was being driven uphill on a straight section of road between two sharp curves, Mayer said, when the driver apparently lost control. Road conditions at the time were snow-packed.

A Grand County Road and Bridge worker discovered the tracks of a vehicle leading off the edge of the road Friday morning, Mayer stated, adding that the unidentified male driver’s father is also a county Road and Bridge worker who regularly plows this stretch of road.

It took personnel from Grand County Search And Rescue and the Kremmling Fire Protection District five hours to recover the bodies and the truck.

Trough Road, also known as Grand County Road 1, is a popular shortcut between Eagle and Grand counties through Gore Canyon, Mayer added. The wreck happened about 11 miles southwest of Kremmling.

He also said the driver and passenger were considered boyfriend and girlfriend.

The accident is being investigated by the Colorado State Patrol.