ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — John Elway met with Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak about the Denver Broncos’ vacant head coaching position Friday, one Hall of Famer to another.

If Elway is sold on one of those five candidates, he’s expected to move quickly and name his fourth head coach in six seasons next week.

gettyimages 459151254 Elway Meets With Fellow Hall Of Famer Mike Munchak About Broncos Coaching Job

Mike Munchak, offensive line coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers,(file photo credit: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Munchak met with Elway at Broncos headquarters just as former Colts coach Chuck Pagano did Wednesday before Elway flew to Los Angeles to interview Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor on Thursday.

Elway is scheduled to meet with Patriots de facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores on Saturday and Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio on Monday.

Denver’s is one of eight NFL head coaching vacancies and certainly not as glamorous as those in Green Bay or Cleveland, which feature franchise quarterbacks already in place.

By ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Pro Football Writer

