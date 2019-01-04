DENVER (CBS4) – Interstate 70 will completely shut down from Brighton Boulevard to Colorado Boulevard overnight due to the Central 70 project. The closure starts at 10 p.m. Friday and ends at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Crews will be out all night to do a load test on a viaduct. Colorado Department of Transportation officials say the test will help them to work out a construction plan for the overhaul of the highway through that area.

Cross streets underneath I-70 will stay open and a detour will be in place.