TRAFFIC ALERTFull closure of I-70 (Brighton Blvd. to Colorado Blvd.) scheduled to start at 10 p.m.
Central 70, Interstate 70

DENVER (CBS4) – Interstate 70 will completely shut down from Brighton Boulevard to Colorado Boulevard overnight due to the Central 70 project. The closure starts at 10 p.m. Friday and ends at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Crews will be out all night to do a load test on a viaduct. Colorado Department of Transportation officials say the test will help them to work out a construction plan for the overhaul of the highway through that area.

Cross streets underneath I-70 will stay open and a detour will be in place.

