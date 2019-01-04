DENVER (CBS4) — The 7-year-old boy whose body was found in a storage unit in Denver died more than six months ago, police records show. The date of death for Caden McWilliams is listed as May 24, 2018. No Amber Alert or alert about a missing endangered child was ever issued.

The boy’s body in a storage unit at 5005 E. Evans Ave. just before Christmas.

Now Caden’s mother, 43-year-old Elisha Pankey, is being held for investigation of child abuse resulting in death. Pankey turned herself in to Denver police on Wednesday and appeared in a Denver courtroom Thursday afternoon.

CBS4 has confirmed she is the mother of the boy but the body has not been officially identified by Denver’s coroner. Investigators have not released the cause of death or manner of death.

Court records show Pankey was arrested for possession of heroin on Dec. 22, the day before the body was found.

Tina Wright, Pankey’s former landlord, said she knew of alleged domestic disputes that took place in the apartment, and elsewhere, between Pankey and her husband. However, Wright said she did not expect it would put the child in any danger.

Wright, and others at the Cherry Plaza Apartments remember when Pankey lived there. She said, before the family was evicted, she remembered Caden riding his scooter and visiting office staff often.

“He was a sweet boy. He played. He was very quiet. He would play outside with his toys. You would talk to him, he would talk to you,” Wright said. “You would give something to him, and he would say, ‘Thank you, Miss Tina.’”

Bond for Pankey was set at $250,000. Her next court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 9.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Pankey or her 7-year-old son to please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).