By Jeff Todd
Filed Under:10th Mountain Division, 10th Mountain Division Legacy Parade, Camp Hale, Sandy Treat, Skiing, Vail Ski Resort, World War II

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– Sandy Treat can often be seen on Friday’s in Vail Village talking about the 10th Mountain Division, but this week was completely different. Friday night was the first 10th Mountain Division Legacy Parade at Vail resort, with Treat as the Grand Marshall.

10th mtn division parade 10pkg frame 624 10th Mountain Division Legacy Parade Honors Military History In Vail

Sandy Treat (credit: CBS)

“It’s here right where it started. This was the birthplace of it,” said Treat.

10th mtn division parade 10pkg frame 779 10th Mountain Division Legacy Parade Honors Military History In Vail

(credit: 10th Mountain Division)

Treat was an elite skier at Dartmouth so when he entered the Army he went to the 10th Mountain Division at Camp Hale near Leadville.

10th mtn division parade 10pkg frame 1547 10th Mountain Division Legacy Parade Honors Military History In Vail

(credit: 10th Mountain Division)

“They said, would you be an instructor? And I was a young kid, and I said sure, I’ll do it,” he recalled.

10th mtn division parade 10pkg frame 1108 10th Mountain Division Legacy Parade Honors Military History In Vail

CBS4’s Jeff Todd interviews Sandy Treat (credit: CBS)

Much of the Ski Industry as we know it in Colorado today started with the veterans of the 10th Mountain Division, from equipment to even the founding of Vail Mountain by Pete Seibert and Harley Higbie.

10th mtn division parade 10pkg frame 2307 10th Mountain Division Legacy Parade Honors Military History In Vail

(credit: CBS)

Friday night, skiers dressed in World War II style uniforms the 10th was known for, descended Vail after dark with red torches in hand. Then a parade through Vail Village with Treat at the front in an old Jeep. The parade concluded at a statue dedicated to the “Ski Troopers” from Camp Hale. A large crowd attended.

10th mtn division parade 10pkg frame 1937 10th Mountain Division Legacy Parade Honors Military History In Vail

Sandy Treat (credit: CBS)

“I talk to young people about Camp Hale, about serving in the 10th Mountain Division and what that was like, the training and everything. And they love to hear that,” Treat said. “It means a lot and I hope I can still talk about it as long as I’m still around.”

10th mtn division parade 10pkg frame 2337 10th Mountain Division Legacy Parade Honors Military History In Vail

(credit: CBS)

10th mtn division parade 10pkg frame 2053 10th Mountain Division Legacy Parade Honors Military History In Vail

(credit: CBS)

Three more 10th Mountain Division Legacy Parades are planned this winter. Jan. 18, Feb. 15, and March 8.

