COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — A restaurant in Colorado Springs is stepping up to help government employees and their families impacted by the partial shutdown.

“For every week of the government partial shutdown, with government employees not being paid…Poor Richard’s Restaurant will give a FREE meal to those employees and their families,” the restaurant’s Facebook page states. “Just present your Government ID at the Restaurant register and your meals are on us!”

The restaurant said free meals would be available starting Thursday, Jan. 3. The restaurant is located at 324.5 North Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs.

“We hope this undue hardship facing our loyal government employees ends soon!” restaurant officials stated.

Restaurant officials urged other local businesses to make similar offers.