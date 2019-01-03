  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:39 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Child Abuse, Child Abuse Resulting In Death, Denver Police, Elisha Pankey

DENVER (CBS4) – A missing 7-year-old boy was found dead in a storage unit in Denver just before Christmas. Now Caden’s mother, 43-year-old Elisha Pankey, is being held for investigation of child abuse resulting in death.

caden pankey 7 Year Old Boy Found Dead In Storage Unit; Woman Arrested

Caden Pankey (credit: Facebook)

She was scheduled to appear in a Denver courtroom Thursday afternoon.

Elisha Pankey 7 Year Old Boy Found Dead In Storage Unit; Woman Arrested

Elisha Pankey (credit: Denver Police)

On Dec. 23, police were led to a storage unit at 5005 East Evans Avenue. Inside, officers found the body of a child. No Amber Alert was ever issued for a missing child in trouble.

storage unit 7 Year Old Boy Found Dead In Storage Unit; Woman Arrested

(CBS)

Pankey turned herself in to Denver police on Wednesday. CBS4 has confirmed she is the mother of the boy but the body has not been officially identified by Denver’s coroner. Investigators have not released the cause of death and manner of death.

Court records show Pankey was arrested for possession of heroin on Dec. 22, the day before the body was found.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Pankey or her 7-year-old son to please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s