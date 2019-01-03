DENVER (CBS4) – A missing 7-year-old boy was found dead in a storage unit in Denver just before Christmas. Now Caden’s mother, 43-year-old Elisha Pankey, is being held for investigation of child abuse resulting in death.

She was scheduled to appear in a Denver courtroom Thursday afternoon.

On Dec. 23, police were led to a storage unit at 5005 East Evans Avenue. Inside, officers found the body of a child. No Amber Alert was ever issued for a missing child in trouble.

Pankey turned herself in to Denver police on Wednesday. CBS4 has confirmed she is the mother of the boy but the body has not been officially identified by Denver’s coroner. Investigators have not released the cause of death and manner of death.

Court records show Pankey was arrested for possession of heroin on Dec. 22, the day before the body was found.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Pankey or her 7-year-old son to please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).