By Joel Hillan
DENVER (CBS4)– Neighbors living in one Denver community saw a dog in need and reacted. They may have saved the dog’s life.

Jenny Parsons loves dogs, so when she heard about a dog in her neighborhood named Sargent and the condition he was in, her heart sank.

“The first time I saw him, he was in much worse shape than I expected to find him in.”

Sargent spent all of his time outside, tied to a tree with a small doghouse for shelter. With dangerously cold temperatures approaching, Jenny posted on the NextDoor app.

“I asked for help and it generated this huge out-pouring.”

“A group of five people ended up saying, ‘This is urgent, this dog needs help right away,’ and we showed up at the door,” said Rocio Irun, who was among those to respond.

The concerned neighbors went to the house together and pleaded with the owners.

“Within minutes we were able to get them to call the son who actually was the owner of the dog and surrender the dog with us.”

Although the owners had been working with animal control, and were compliant, Sargent was still in bad shape. Because of a disease, Sargent had lost 70 percent of his fur.

“As cold as it got and as bad as his hair was, he may not have lived through the night,” said Gina Krehbiel President of Nikenos Second Chances.

The organization found a foster home for Sargent while he recovers from his skin condition. In about six months, he’ll be healthy and ready for adoption.

“All of us working together helped save this particular dog and many more hopefully,” said Gina.

“Keep your eyes open, pay attention,” said Jenny. “Say something, do something and let’s help as many as we can.”

If you would like to help pay for expenses for Sargent, there is a GoFundMe page for the dog.

If you are in need of help to take care of your dog, you can reach out to Nikenos Second Chances.

