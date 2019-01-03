  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After only 12 degrees for a high temperature in Denver on Tuesday, we officially reached 38 degrees on Wednesday which will be followed by highs in the lower 50s on Thursday. The gradual warming trend will continue into Friday and Saturday as well with highs in the lower 60s in the metro area.

foothills Solid Warming Trend Has Begun

Copter4 captured this image Thursday morning while flying near Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Jefferson County. (credit: CBS)

It will be the warmest weather we’ve experienced in a couple weeks and of course will melt the majority of the snow leftover from earlier this week along the Front Range.

It will also stay sunny and dry across all of Colorado through Saturday. The next storm to enter the Rocky Mountain region will arrive on Sunday causing some light snow in the mountains. Most of the energy associated with this storm will dive south into New Mexico so impacts in Colorado will be limited. We should see nothing more than a uptick in cloud cover around the metro area and slightly cooler temperatures on Sunday.

5day Solid Warming Trend Has Begun

snowpack Solid Warming Trend Has Begun

drought monitor Solid Warming Trend Has Begun
Ashton Altieri

