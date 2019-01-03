  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jason Crow, Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House

DENVER (CBS4) — Colorado Democrat Jason Crow did not vote for Nancy Pelosi to be the next Speaker of the House of Representatives. Crow promised during his campaign that he would not vote for Pelosi. Instead, he cast his vote for “Duckworth.”

Crow is a Democratic representative from Colorado’s 6th Congressional District.

jason crow 5pkg frame 2 Colorado Democrat Jason Crow Votes Against Nancy Pelosi For Speaker

Jason Crow (credit: CBS)

The vote was still underway when this report was published.

Pelosi is poised to be elected Thursday as House speaker, the only woman who has held the office and now one of few elected officials who will be returning to it. The last time a speaker regained the gavel was more than a half-century ago.

gettyimages 1058674828 Colorado Democrat Jason Crow Votes Against Nancy Pelosi For Speaker

Representative Nancy Pelosi speaks during a press conference after Democrats took back control of the house in Washington, DC on November 7, 2018. Pelosi, who is likely to return as speaker of the House despite opposition from some centrist Democrats, promised that the party will serve as a counterweight — but also work with Trump. (credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

Congressman Ed Perlmutter of Colorado’s 7th Congressional District voted for Pelosi. Perlmutter previously spoke to CBS4 about a deal he helped negotiate to clear the way for Pelosi to be the next Speaker of the House.

Democrats Diana DeGette, of Denver, and Joe Neguse, of Colorado’s 2nd District, also voted for Pelosi.

The House of Representatives convened for its first session of the 116th Congress to elect a new Speaker of the House. Democrats take control of the House for the second time in eight years, under the cloud of a partial federal government shutdown.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

Duckworth

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s