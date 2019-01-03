DENVER (CBS4) — Colorado Democrat Jason Crow did not vote for Nancy Pelosi to be the next Speaker of the House of Representatives. Crow promised during his campaign that he would not vote for Pelosi. Instead, he cast his vote for “Duckworth.”

Crow is a Democratic representative from Colorado’s 6th Congressional District.

The vote was still underway when this report was published.

Pelosi is poised to be elected Thursday as House speaker, the only woman who has held the office and now one of few elected officials who will be returning to it. The last time a speaker regained the gavel was more than a half-century ago.

Congressman Ed Perlmutter of Colorado’s 7th Congressional District voted for Pelosi. Perlmutter previously spoke to CBS4 about a deal he helped negotiate to clear the way for Pelosi to be the next Speaker of the House.

Democrats Diana DeGette, of Denver, and Joe Neguse, of Colorado’s 2nd District, also voted for Pelosi.

The House of Representatives convened for its first session of the 116th Congress to elect a new Speaker of the House. Democrats take control of the House for the second time in eight years, under the cloud of a partial federal government shutdown.

