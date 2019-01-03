  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:01 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:30 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aspen, Aspen Police Department, Diego Miqueles, Guiliano Maurizio Donoso Jofre, Jewelry Heist, Little Nell Hotel, Piranesi Jewelry, Richard Esteban Delgado Escobar

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) – Authorities have identified three Chilean men as suspects in a jewelry theft from a luxury hotel in Aspen.

The Aspen Times reports arrest warrant affidavits were filed for them Friday and Wednesday, detailing how they were eventually identified with the help of surveillance videos and facial recognition software.

Aspen jewelry theft 4 composite of all 3 Authorities Identify Suspects In Aspen Jewelry Robbery

(credit – Aspen Police Department)

Authorities say the man who allegedly broke the lock on the glass display case on Dec. 21 in the lobby of The Little Nell hotel was Richard Esteban Delgado Escobar. The others were identified as Diego Miqueles and Guiliano Maurizio Donoso Jofre.

Each is charged with theft, burglary and conspiracy.

Detective Ritchie Zah says they may have all left the United States.

They couldn’t be located for comment.

The jewelry is valued at around $419,000, about half what was initially thought.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s