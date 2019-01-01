By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The final day of 2018 brought the first measurable snow to the Denver metro area in over a month. Officially the city received 0.5” as measured at Denver International Airport.

Most neighborhoods saw more than the airport. The snow total for the season is now 8.2 inches, which is 12.6 inches below normal.

Here are other snow totals as of early Tuesday morning:

Franktown 3.5”

Bailey 3.5”

Conifer 3.0”

Pinecliffe 2.8”

Lone Tree 2.5”

Foxfield 2.0”

Arvada 2.0”

Littleton 1.8”

Denver (downtown) 1.8”

Superior 1.5”

Lakewood 1.5”

SE Aurora 1.2”

Brush 1.0”

Nunn 0.3”

Greeley 0.3”

