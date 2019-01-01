  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The final day of 2018 brought the first measurable snow to the Denver metro area in over a month. Officially the city received 0.5” as measured at Denver International Airport.

denver Last Day Of 2018 Brought First Measurable Snow To Denver In Over A Month

(credit: CBS)

Most neighborhoods saw more than the airport. The snow total for the season is now 8.2 inches, which is 12.6 inches below normal.

Here are other snow totals as of early Tuesday morning:

Franktown 3.5”
Bailey 3.5”
Conifer 3.0”
Pinecliffe 2.8”
Lone Tree 2.5”
Foxfield 2.0”
Arvada 2.0”
Littleton 1.8”
Denver (downtown) 1.8”
Superior 1.5”
Lakewood 1.5”
SE Aurora 1.2”
Brush 1.0”
Nunn 0.3”
Greeley 0.3”

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on CBS4 This Morning weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. as well as on CBS4 News at Noon. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

