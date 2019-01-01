DENVER (CBS4) — A new law that takes effect on New Year’s Day is designed to streamline the process for those immigrants seeking driver’s licenses. That changes involves using Social Security numbers instead of other documentation.

As of Jan. 1, 2019, Colorado residents can use their Social Security number to get a driver’s license, permit or identification card at any DMV location in the state.

Last year, immigrants had to provide proof of an individual taxpayer identification number to get a license and a Social Security number was not accepted.

They also had to make appointments at a certain Division of Motor Vehicles office but now can obtain the licenses at any DMV location.