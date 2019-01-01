Filed Under:DMV, Driver's License, Immigrant Licenses

DENVER (CBS4) — A new law that takes effect on New Year’s Day is designed to streamline the process for those immigrants seeking driver’s licenses. That changes involves using Social Security numbers instead of other documentation.

As of Jan. 1, 2019, Colorado residents can use their Social Security number to get a driver’s license, permit or identification card at any DMV location in the state.

dmv Changes To DMV For Immigrants Designed To Streamline Process

(credit: CBS)

Last year, immigrants had to provide proof of an individual taxpayer identification number to get a license and a Social Security number was not accepted.

They also had to make appointments at a certain Division of Motor Vehicles office but now can obtain the licenses at any DMV location.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s