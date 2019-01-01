DENVER (CBS4) – The number of people in Colorado with the flu is rising. Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say Colorado and Georgia have more flu cases than any other states in the country.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says 572 people have been hospitalized since October from the flu in the state. A quarter of that are seniors over the age of 65. Twenty six percent are children under the age of 18.

Flu activity in Colorado might not peak until February due in part to exposure at holiday gatherings and travel.

Flu shots are still recommended for anyone who hasn’t received one yet.

LINK: Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Flu Report