  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, flu, Flu Cases

DENVER (CBS4) – The number of people in Colorado with the flu is rising. Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say Colorado and Georgia have more flu cases than any other states in the country.

FLU CASES 6PKG.transfer frame 576 Flu Numbers Rising In Colorado; Seniors, Children Affected

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says 572 people have been hospitalized since October from the flu in the state. A quarter of that are seniors over the age of 65. Twenty six percent are children under the age of 18.

FLU CASES 6PKG.transfer frame 276 Flu Numbers Rising In Colorado; Seniors, Children Affected

(credit: CBS)

Flu activity in Colorado might not peak until February due in part to exposure at holiday gatherings and travel.

Flu shots are still recommended for anyone who hasn’t received one yet.

LINK: Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Flu Report

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s