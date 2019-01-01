HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – Monday marked a somber anniversary for Colorado. A year ago, Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Zack Parrish was killed in an ambush in Highlands Ranch. He was trying to help a man having a mental breakdown.

The sheriff’s office held a remembrance ceremony for the 29-year-old officer on Monday morning.

After Parrish was killed at Copper Canyon Apartments, the community rallied to support his family and the sheriff’s department.

Sheriff Tony Spurlock thanked the community for their assistance in a message posted online.

“I wanted to say from all of the men and women of the Douglas County sheriff’s office, we are so happy and so honored to work in Douglas County where we had the outpouring of love and care and concern for all the officers involved,” Spurlock said.

Four other officers were hurt in the New Year’s shooting but they have since recovered.

Parrish had a wife and two daughters, ages 1 and 4.