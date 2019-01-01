  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Douglas County, Douglas County Sheriff, Tony Spurlock, Zack Parrish

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – Monday marked a somber anniversary for Colorado. A year ago, Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Zack Parrish was killed in an ambush in Highlands Ranch. He was trying to help a man having a mental breakdown.

zack parrish Sheriff Thanks Community For Outpouring Of Love On Anniversary Of Deputys Death

Deputy Zack Parrish (credit: Douglas County Sheriff)

The sheriff’s office held a remembrance ceremony for the 29-year-old officer on Monday morning.

ceremony Sheriff Thanks Community For Outpouring Of Love On Anniversary Of Deputys Death

(credit: Douglas County)

After Parrish was killed at Copper Canyon Apartments, the community rallied to support his family and the sheriff’s department.

Sheriff Tony Spurlock thanked the community for their assistance in a message posted online.

“I wanted to say from all of the men and women of the Douglas County sheriff’s office, we are so happy and so honored to work in Douglas County where we had the outpouring of love and care and concern for all the officers involved,” Spurlock said.

Four other officers were hurt in the New Year’s shooting but they have since recovered.

Zack Parrish Family Sheriff Thanks Community For Outpouring Of Love On Anniversary Of Deputys Death

(credit: CBS)

Parrish had a wife and two daughters, ages 1 and 4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s