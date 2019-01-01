  • CBS4On Air

(CBS4) – Are you ready for some more outdoor pro hockey in Colorado? The Avalanche announced on Tuesday that they will be playing another outdoor game in the Centennial State.

gettyimages 512763874 master Colorado Avalanche To Play Outdoor Game At Air Force Academy Next Year

Chris Bigras of the Colorado Avalanche moves in to check Darren Helm of the Detroit Red Wings at Coors Field on Feb. 27, 2016. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

In the first NHL Stadium Series game, which took place at Coors Field in Denver, the Avs lost to the Red Wings 5-2. The next one will take place on Feb. 15, 2020, at the Air Force Academy’s Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs. The opponent for the Avalanche hasn’t been announced yet.

“We are grateful for the chance to honor our military and our local U.S. service academy with a special event,” Avalanche executive Joe Sakic said in a prepared statement. “Having this game in Colorado Springs also highlights the growth of hockey throughout the Rocky Mountain region since the Avalanche arrived in 1995. We appreciate being selected by the NHL for this occasion and can’t wait to share the experience with our fans.”

This marks the second time an NHL outdoor game will be played at a military service academy in the U.S. Last year the Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs faced each other at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

gettyimages 512763242 master Colorado Avalanche To Play Outdoor Game At Air Force Academy Next Year

The Colorado Avalanche and the Detroit Red Wings warm up at Coors Field in 2016. (credit: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Ticket information will be announced at a later date.

