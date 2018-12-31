By Douglas Hoffacker

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Police officers in Wheat Ridge are teaming up with farmers to search for five goats that are missing. The goats are property of 5 Fridges Farm near 38th Avenue and Pierce Street.

The goats’ owner says someone opened the gate to their grazing area Sunday night and they got away. Police and the owner aren’t sure if someone took them or just let them loose.

The goats are all males, and are named Wendell, Yoda, Creampuff, Darryl and his other brother Darryl. (Yes, it’s what you think.) The two named Darryl are brothers.

The goats have been used in the summer to graze on overgrown grasses and noxious weeds. The City of Wheat Ridge enlisted their help when other methods wouldn’t cut it.

“It is tough for mowers to get in some spots and spraying wasn’t an option,” Margaret Paget, Forestry and Open Spaces Supervisor for the City of Wheat Ridge, told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann in the summer of 2017.

If you have any information about the goats whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Wheat Ridge Police Department at 303 237-2220.