By Matt Kroschel

FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4)– An act of Congress signed by Pres. Donald Trump will forever memorialize fallen Flight for Life pilot Patrick Mahany. His memory will also live on as the U.S. Post Office in Frisco will be renamed in his honor.

Dave Repsher was also on board the flight on that fateful day in 2015 when the medical helicopter crashed shortly after takeoff at the hospital in Frisco.

Repsher suffered burns to 90 percent of his body but survived after dozens of surgeries and years of rehabilitation. Mahany lived long enough to tell his wife Karen he loved her while in the emergency department, but died shortly after.

“Patrick was an extremely patriotic man, he loved his country and this is something (naming a federal building after him) that is a fitting tribute,” Karen Mahany told CBS4 by phone Sunday.

The bill was first introduced in Congress last September by now Gov.-elect Jared Polis. It was signed by Pres. Trump last week.

Speaking from his home in Silverthorne Sunday, Repsher told CBS4’s Matt Kroschel the honor fits the man he knew well.

“It will bring some character to the Post Office,” said Dave Repsher.

“Patrick is a hero. It is amazing that he’s being honored as a hero. He served his country for so many years, served this community for so many more… his entire life was dedicated to serving it’s very fitting and amazing that this is going to happen,” said Amanda Repsher.

It’s unclear when the official name change will take place. There is also a permanent memorial at the site of the crash for the flight crew.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.