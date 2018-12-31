  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMCBS4 News Special Edition
    11:30 AMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    12:00 PMCollege Football
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amanda Repsher, Dave Repsher, Flight For Life, Frisco, Patrick Mahany Jr., Ryan Mahany, Summit County

By Matt Kroschel

FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4)– An act of Congress signed by Pres. Donald Trump will forever memorialize fallen Flight for Life pilot Patrick Mahany. His memory will also live on as the U.S. Post Office in Frisco will be renamed in his honor.

mahany Fallen Flight For Life Pilot Patrick Mahany Honored With Post Office Renaming

Patrick Mahany (credit: CBS)

Dave Repsher was also on board the flight on that fateful day in 2015 when the medical helicopter crashed shortly after takeoff at the hospital in Frisco.

living donor act 6pkg transfer frame 699 Fallen Flight For Life Pilot Patrick Mahany Honored With Post Office Renaming

Flight for Life helicopter crash in 2015. (credit: CBS)

Repsher suffered burns to 90 percent of his body but survived after dozens of surgeries and years of rehabilitation. Mahany lived long enough to tell his wife Karen he loved her while in the emergency department, but died shortly after.

T4CO MAHANEY POST OFFICE 6PKG frame 1512 Fallen Flight For Life Pilot Patrick Mahany Honored With Post Office Renaming

(credit: CBS)

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

“Patrick was an extremely patriotic man, he loved his country and this is something (naming a federal building after him) that is a fitting tribute,” Karen Mahany told CBS4 by phone Sunday.

patrick mahany1 Fallen Flight For Life Pilot Patrick Mahany Honored With Post Office Renaming

Patrick Mahany (credit: CBS)

The bill was first introduced in Congress last September by now Gov.-elect Jared Polis. It was signed by Pres. Trump last week.

Speaking from his home in Silverthorne Sunday, Repsher told CBS4’s Matt Kroschel the honor fits the man he knew well.

T4CO MAHANEY POST OFFICE 6PKG frame 379 Fallen Flight For Life Pilot Patrick Mahany Honored With Post Office Renaming

CBS4’s Matt Kroschel interviews Dave and Amanda Repsher (credit: CBS)

“It will bring some character to the Post Office,” said Dave Repsher.

“Patrick is a hero. It is amazing that he’s being honored as a hero. He served his country for so many years, served this community for so many more… his entire life was dedicated to serving it’s very fitting and amazing that this is going to happen,” said Amanda Repsher.

flag in memorial Fallen Flight For Life Pilot Patrick Mahany Honored With Post Office Renaming

(credit: CBS)

It’s unclear when the official name change will take place. There is also a permanent memorial at the site of the crash for the flight crew.

gq pilot memorial Fallen Flight For Life Pilot Patrick Mahany Honored With Post Office Renaming

A memorial plaque for Flight for Life pilot Patrick Mahany (credit: CBS)

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s