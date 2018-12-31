(HOODLINE) – Craving pizza?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza hot spots in Louisville, using both Yelp data and Hoodline stats to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. Parma Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar

Topping the list is Parma Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar. Located at 1132 W. Dillon Road, the Italian spot is the highest rated pizza spot in Louisville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 457 reviews on Yelp.

The menu features pizzas like the Salciccia Funghi, with mozzarella, sliced sausage, mushroom and tomato basil sauce; the Quattro Stagioni, with artichoke, olives, mushroom, ham, mozzarella and tomato basil sauce; and the Vegetariana, with grilled eggplant, zucchini, peppers, spinach, mushroom, mozzarella and tomato basil sauce. (View the full menu here.)

Yelper Kat R. wrote, “Yummy! We came for happy hour before a movie. Delicious drinks and food. We had a pizza and Caesar salad. Our service was fast and polite. I will definitely return!”

2. Mod Pizza

Next up is MOD Pizza, situated at 994 W. Dillon Road, Suite 600. With 4.5 stars out of 56 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score fast food and pizza has proven to be a local favorite.

The spot offers customizable artisan pizzas and provides over 30 toppings. Regardless of how many toppings you select, the price remains the same. You can also try one of its classics, like the Tristan with mozzarella, asiago, roasted red peppers, mushrooms and pesto. (Take a look at the full menu.)

Remy R., who reviewed it on Sept. 8, said, “The best pizza joint ever! You customize it the way you want it and the price is so right! Got my buddy hooked on it when I took him here the first time. Staff is great as well, as they greet you as you come in the door.”

3. Via Toscana

Via Toscana, located at 356 S. McCaslin Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the wine bar and Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, four stars out of 156 reviews.

Get ready for some Tuscan-style cuisine and indulge in its organic dinner menu, with pizza selections like the Calabrese Bianco with porcini mushrooms, spicy sausage, garlic, ricotta and mozzarella; the Cavoletti with fried Brussels sprouts, red onion, goat cheese, crispy prosciutto and apple cider glaze; and the Rucola Pesto with crispy prosciutto, pesto, pinenuts, mozzarella, arugula, red onion, grape tomatoes and parmesan.

Kalen N. said, “Very yummy! My husband said it was the best pizza he had ever eaten! They used real crab on my ravioli, which was a plus.”

4. Pizza King

Last but not least, check out Pizza King, which has earned four stars out of 42 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, at 577 E. S Boulder Road.

This New-York style pizza features local, organic ingredients. From garlic knots to its Sicilian pizza, Yelpers are impressed. (Check out their specials here.)

Yelper Kyle K. wrote, “Pizza is delicious, wings are better than most wing places and the garlic knots are to die for! Pizza King is a great local pizza shop. Definitely a repeat customer.”

Article provided by Hoodline.