AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Homicide detectives with the Aurora police department were called to a Walgreens parking lot Saturday night. Officers say they were flagged down and told of a possible shooting victim near Mississippi Avenue and Peoria Street.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man dead in the parking lot.

Details leading up to the apparent shooting, or whether police know of any suspects are not clear.

If anyone has any information related to this incident they are asked to contact Detective Del Matticks at (303) 739-6367. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000 by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.