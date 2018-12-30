By Michael Abeyta

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The summit of Pikes Peak is the home of one of Colorado’s oldest New Year’s traditions, and the men and women who make it happen left from Manitou Springs on Sunday morning. It was time for adventure, and every adventure begins with breakfast.

AdAmAn Club president Dan Stuart says once a year they like to spend as much time together as possible.

“We don’t see each other much during the year so we get together once a year for this hike.”

Since 1922 the AdAmAn Club has been getting together to climb Pikes Peak on New Year’s Eve and ring in the New Year.

“It’s a celebration. It’s always been,” Stuart said.

Every year they add a man or woman to their club, hence their name AdAmAn. This year, the new guy is Lance Stark. It’s not his first climb with them, but it’s his first climb as a member.

“I’m a little nervous about that,” Stark said.

He gets to lead the group up the mountain which is no small task considering they are expecting some weather. As of Sunday morning they were expecting a 90 percent chance of snow.

“It sounds like it’s going to be nasty and high wind and cold. Which always makes for a challenge,” Stark said.

It seems like a lot for a hike, but they’re not only doing it for themselves, they’re also doing it for the City of Colorado Springs.

They haul fireworks up the mountain with them every year and put on some shows for the city. One at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and one at midnight on New Year’s Day. It’s a tradition Colorado Springs natives like Stark have looked forward to for decades.

“I remember watching the fireworks as a kid, and so like I said it’s been a part of my family history for a long time and to be part of doing it at the other end is an honor, and it’s just a great experience.”

The best place to see those fireworks is down in Colorado Springs or Manitou Springs, and don’t worry about the AdAmAn Club, they always come prepared for a snowy multiple day stay. Just in case.

