  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    7:30 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Adaman Club, Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Manitou Springs, New Year's Eve

By Michael Abeyta

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The summit of Pikes Peak is the home of one of Colorado’s oldest New Year’s traditions, and the men and women who make it happen left from Manitou Springs on Sunday morning. It was time for adventure, and every adventure begins with breakfast.

ADAMAN CLUB PIKES PEAK VO.transfer frame 135 Hiking Group Adds Member & Prepares For Bitter Cold Tradition

(credit: CBS)

AdAmAn Club president Dan Stuart says once a year they like to spend as much time together as possible.

“We don’t see each other much during the year so we get together once a year for this hike.”

ADAMAN CLUB PIKES PEAK VO.transfer frame 615 Hiking Group Adds Member & Prepares For Bitter Cold Tradition

(credit: CBS)

Since 1922 the AdAmAn Club has been getting together to climb Pikes Peak on New Year’s Eve and ring in the New Year.

“It’s a celebration. It’s always been,” Stuart said.

Every year they add a man or woman to their club, hence their name AdAmAn. This year, the new guy is Lance Stark. It’s not his first climb with them, but it’s his first climb as a member.

“I’m a little nervous about that,” Stark said.

ADAMAN CLUB PIKES PEAK SOTVO.transfer frame 117 Hiking Group Adds Member & Prepares For Bitter Cold Tradition

Lance Stark (credit: CBS)

He gets to lead the group up the mountain which is no small task considering they are expecting some weather. As of Sunday morning they were expecting a 90 percent chance of snow.

“It sounds like it’s going to be nasty and high wind and cold. Which always makes for a challenge,” Stark said.

It seems like a lot for a hike, but they’re not only doing it for themselves, they’re also doing it for the City of Colorado Springs.

ADAMAN CLUB PIKES PEAK VO.transfer frame 495 Hiking Group Adds Member & Prepares For Bitter Cold Tradition

(credit: CBS)

They haul fireworks up the mountain with them every year and put on some shows for the city. One at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and one at midnight on New Year’s Day. It’s a tradition Colorado Springs natives like Stark have looked forward to for decades.

“I remember watching the fireworks as a kid, and so like I said it’s been a part of my family history for a long time and to be part of doing it at the other end is an honor, and it’s just a great experience.”

ADAMAN CLUB PIKES PEAK VO.transfer frame 885 Hiking Group Adds Member & Prepares For Bitter Cold Tradition

(credit: CBS)

The best place to see those fireworks is down in Colorado Springs or Manitou Springs, and don’t worry about the AdAmAn Club, they always come prepared for a snowy multiple day stay. Just in case.

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s