LODI, Calif. (CBS4) — Mourners gathered at a mosque in California to say goodbye to a 2-year-old boy on Saturday. The boy’s Yemeni mother successfully fought the Trump administration’s travel ban.

Abdullah Hassan died Friday at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland, the Council on American-Islamic Relations said. The boy’s father, Ali Hassan, brought him there in the fall to get treatment for a genetic brain disorder.

He had been on life support when his mother, Shaima Swileh, arrived last week.

“We are heartbroken. We had to say goodbye to our baby, the light of our lives,” Hassan, a U.S. citizen, said in a statement released by the advocacy group.