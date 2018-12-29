Filed Under:Abdullah Hassan, Donald Trump, Oakland, Travel Ban, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital

LODI, Calif. (CBS4) — Mourners gathered at a mosque in California to say goodbye to a 2-year-old boy on Saturday. The boy’s Yemeni mother successfully fought the Trump administration’s travel ban.

Abdullah Hassan died Friday at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland, the Council on American-Islamic Relations said. The boy’s father, Ali Hassan, brought him there in the fall to get treatment for a genetic brain disorder.

He had been on life support when his mother, Shaima Swileh, arrived last week.

S103186402 Islamic Community Mourns Young Boy Whose Mother Was Center Of Travel Ban Dispute

Shaima Swileh was reunited with her 2-year-old son Abdullah Hassan in an Oakland hospital, shortly after arriving from Cairo. (credit: CAIR-Sacramento Valley)

“We are heartbroken. We had to say goodbye to our baby, the light of our lives,” Hassan, a U.S. citizen, said in a statement released by the advocacy group.

