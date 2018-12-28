ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A house with a lot of Colorado history is on the market in the Aspen area, but it’s a little on the pricey side. The home used to belong to John Denver, and it is listed at $11 million.

Denver built the house during the pinnacle of his fame. It was one of the first structures in the gated community between Aspen and Woody Creek, the Aspen Times reports.

After Denver died in a plane crash in 1997, new owners bought the house and significantly remodeled it.

Denver was the first musician inducted into the Colorado Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He hit it big in the 1970s with his combination country-pop-folk music which included hits like “Take Me Home, Country Roads” and “Rocky Mountain High,” the latter of which was honored in 2007 as Colorado’s second official song by lawmakers. A portrait of Denver was placed in the state capitol in October 2008 after the posthumous honor.

Denver was named as Colorado’s poet laureaute in 1977. He died in a plane crash on Oct. 12 in California and a memorial service for him was held at Aurora’s Faith Presbyterian Church. Denver’s ashes were scattered in the Rocky Mountains.