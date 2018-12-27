By Dominic Garcia

CLARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Family and friends say Sancy Shaw never met a stranger she didn’t know. So it’s no surprise so may people showed up to her small school in Clark to say goodbye.

“She was somebody who lived life to the fullest. Someone who was full of love and laughter,” said friend and coworker Libby Meyring.

Shaw, 38, was driving on Interstate 70 near Genesee Monday with her 6-year-old daughter when another driver drifted, crossed the median and spun into them, investigators said. Colorado state troopers identified the driver who hit them as Cheri Goodard, 62, who also died in the crash. Troopers suspect that Goodard may have been under the influence of marijuana and alcohol.

“That’s really tough and I think that is where we’re going to see as a school and community some anger involved, and just trying to navigate that for families and kids is going to be really difficult,” Meyring told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

On Wednesday night over 100 people came out to pay their respects and say goodbye at North Routt Community Charter School where Shaw taught.

A letter from Shaw’s husband was read and her classroom was opened up to her students, who wrote letters to their beloved teacher.

“I talked to most of her students and lots of tears and lots of just heartache because she was so loved,” said Meyring.

Her 6-year-old daughter suffered critical injuries but is expected to recover. She was airlifted from the crash to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora where she underwent a successful surgery Wednesday on her femur, a friend said.

Shaw taught 5th through 8th grades at North Routt Community Charter School in Clark. She also coached soccer, taught snowboarding and led efforts in river watch and fly-fishing. Coworkers said she was a loving and dynamic teacher who will be missed.

The Shaw family released the below statement:

“Sancy’s life was embodied by enthusiasm and joy. She never met a stranger she didn’t know. Sancy was a passionate mother, teacher, wife, sister, and instant friend to anyone she met. Her goal in Life was to be known by Jesus and to help others know him. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the memorial fund established for Sancy and Family at Yampa Valley Bank in Steamboat. Please contact the bank for further details.”

LINK: GoFundMe Page To Help The Shaw Family

