DENVER (CBS4) – From bubble warp fireworks to the real thing, here are four fun things going on for the New Year.

Noon Year’s Eve

No need to wait until midnight to ring in the New Year. The Children’s Museum of Denver celebrates Noon Year’s Eve. The family friendly celebration runs from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with bubble wrap fireworks and rainbow confetti. There are admission charges for Noon Year’s Eve.

Denver Fireworks

If you like your fireworks in the sky, Denver will have two shows along the 16th Street Mall. Both shows will be synced to a music playlist from live DJ’s along the mall. The first show is 9:00 p.m. The second shoots off at midnight. Both are free.

White Rose Gala

Step back in time at the White Rose Gala. Ring in the New Year with the classic elegance of the Roaring ’20s. Held at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, everyone dresses to the nines, and there is an authentic speakeasy. Tickets start at $63.

Resolution New Year’s Eve Party

The Resolution New Year’s Eve Party is moving to a new venue. This year’s bash will be at the McNichols Building at Civic Center Park. There will be three floors of DJ’s, dance parties, and art installations. Tickets start at $99.