TRAVEL WARNINGBig stretches of Kansas, Nebraska interstates closed east of Colorado border
Filed Under:16th Street Mall, Children's Museum Of Denver, Civic Center Park, Denver Fireworks, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, New Year's Eve, White Rose Gala

DENVER (CBS4) – From bubble warp fireworks to the real thing, here are four fun things going on for the New Year.

noon years eve Bring In The New Year With A Bang In Denver

The annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration with bubble wrap at The Children’s Museum. (credit: CBS)

Noon Year’s Eve

No need to wait until midnight to ring in the New Year. The Children’s Museum of Denver celebrates Noon Year’s Eve. The family friendly celebration runs from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with bubble wrap fireworks and rainbow confetti. There are admission charges for Noon Year’s Eve.

denver new years eve Bring In The New Year With A Bang In Denver

New Year’s Eve fireworks in downtown Denver (credit: CBS)

Denver Fireworks

If you like your fireworks in the sky, Denver will have two shows along the 16th Street Mall. Both shows will be synced to a music playlist from live DJ’s along the mall. The first show is 9:00 p.m. The second shoots off at midnight. Both are free.

White Rose Gala 4 Bring In The New Year With A Bang In Denver

White Rose Gala (credit: Kevin Larson)

 

White Rose Gala

Step back in time at the White Rose Gala. Ring in the New Year with the classic elegance of the Roaring ’20s. Held at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, everyone dresses to the nines, and there is an authentic speakeasy. Tickets start at $63.

Resolution NYE 6 Bring In The New Year With A Bang In Denver

Resolution NYE 2018 (credit: Resolution Denver)

Resolution New Year’s Eve Party

The Resolution New Year’s Eve Party is moving to a new venue. This year’s bash will be at the McNichols Building at Civic Center Park. There will be three floors of DJ’s, dance parties, and art installations. Tickets start at $99.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s