GENESEE, Colo. (CBS4) — We’re learning more about two women who were killed and a young girl who was hurt in a crash on Interstate 70 on Christmas Eve. The crash that killed Cheri Goodard and Sancy Shaw closed I-70 in both directions between Genesee and Lookout Mountain from about 9 p.m. Monday until around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say 62-year-old Cheri Goodard, from Frederick, was heading eastbound on I-70 when her car drifted to the side and she overcorrected. Her vehicle went through the median, spun out and hit another vehicle. Investigators believe alcohol and marijuana use were contributing factors in the cause of the crash.

Sancy Shaw, 38, from Clark, was in the other vehicle with her 6-year-old daughter. Shaw was killed and her daughter was airlifted to Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

Shaw was a teacher at North Routt Charter School. Her biography on the school’s website states that she enjoyed spending time outdoors with her daughter and three sons.

There was no update available on the condition of Shaw’s injured daughter.

A vigil for Shaw was scheduled to be held at the Anchor Way Church in Steamboat Springs on Wednesday at 11 a.m.