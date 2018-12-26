WEATHER ALERTWinter storm to hit far eastern plains of Colorado tonight
GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A body was discovered by firefighters Christmas night after they extinguished a house fire north of Black Hawk.

Fire crews from the Timberline Fire Protection District, along with Gilpin Ambulance Authority and Gilpin County Sheriff’s Office personnel, were called to the 400 block of South Dory Lakes Drive just before 8 p.m.

They arrived to find flames shooting from the roof and windows of the structure.

Gilpin House Fire CREDIT Gilpin County Sheriffs Office One Dead In Gilpin County House Fire

(credit – Gilpin County Sheriff’s Office)

Four neighborhing fire agencies – Central City, Coal Creek, Golden Gate, and Nederland – came in to assist in the firefight.

The fire was declared under controlled at 8:47 p.m.

The home was completely destroyed.

When firefighters searched the debris, they discovered one body inside the building.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the fire with the help of state fire investigators.

 

