DENVER (CBS4) — When you’re ready to take down your Christmas tree, it doesn’t have to end up in the trash. Tree recycling is available at several locations in the Denver metro area.

Adams County: The Parks & Open Space Department is offering free recycling for live Christmas trees from Dec. 26 through Jan. 13, 2019, at Riverdale Regional Park, 9755 Henderson Rd., from sunrise to sunset. Signs will direct residents to the self drop-off site. Ornaments, tinsel, garlands, flock, nails, and stands must be removed before trees are dropped off. There is a limit of two trees per family. Tree limbs, yard waste, or trees from commercial operations will not be accepted.

Aurora: Please remove all nails, decorations and stands from trees prior to drop-off.Drop real trees off anytime from Dec. 26 through Jan. 7 at the following locations:

Del Mar Park, 12000 E. Sixth Ave. (at Peoria Street in the west parking lot)

Olympic Park, 15501 E. Yale Ave. (east of Chambers Road)

Saddle Rock Golf Course, 21705 E. Arapahoe Road (west of 470)

Denver Treecycle: Denver residents only. Remove all decorations, lights, and the tree stand from your tree. No artificial or flocked trees. Place trees out at your trash set-out location by 7 a.m. on your scheduled trash collection day between Dec. 31 and Jan. 11. Trees must be placed at least two feet away from collection carts, structures, and other obstacles. Do not place trees inside bags or collection carts.

Trees may also be dropped off at one of two Treecycle drop-off sites, open through January 31 — Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-Off or the Havana Nursery at 10450 Smith Road, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Reclaim free mulch made from your tree at the annual Mulch Giveaway & Compost Sale in May.

Erie: The Town of Erie will host the annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program from Dec. 26 through Jan. 13, 2019. All trees must be free from decorations, hooks, ornaments, tinsel, string and beads. Residents may drop off trees for recycling at the Erie Recycling Center located at 1000 Briggs Street. The designated drop off area will be clearly marked. The Town will not accept bagged or loose leaves, tree stumps or other yard waste or house waste.

The Parks Division will mulch the trees and leave the mulch on site for the public to take away and use free of charge beginning Jan. 15, 2019 (weather permitting). The mulch will be on a first come, first served basis through March 4, 2019. For more information, contact the Parks & Open Space Division at 303-926-2887.

Lakewood: The City of Lakewood will offer tree recycling from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 26 through Jan. 13, 2019. Tree drop-off will take place at Lakewood’s Greenhouse, 9556 W. Yale Ave. The greenhouse is located between Estes and old Kipling streets. Please follow posted signs and drop trees in the designated area. Tree recycling is free for Lakewood residents, and trees dropped off for recycling must be free of all wire, ornaments, nails and tinsel. This service handles Christmas trees from residents only; wreaths, garland, tree limbs, and trees from private contractors will not be accepted.

Mulch will be available upon request. For more information, please call 720-963-5240.

Windsor: Windsor’s live holiday tree recycling is available Dec. 26 through Jan. 25 from 7:30 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. daily at the Chimney Park Athletic Fields parking lot, 200 East Chestnut St. Trees must be free of decorations.

