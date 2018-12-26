By Matt Kroschel

MONTROSE, Colo. (CBS4) — On the day after Christmas, a dedicated team begins their 24-hour on call shift, making history in the skies over Western Colorado. Becky Sproul is the flight paramedic from the “Babes With Blades” medical helicopter flight crew — the first all female crew flying missions over Colorado.

For pilot Esther Babcock, this is a dream come true — working in the state she grew up in — with this all-female crew by her side.

“Very family-focused mentality here, that’s why I wanted this program in the first place,” Babcock told CBS4 on Wednesday.

The crew is based out of Montrose Memorial Hospital and they answer calls for help up and down the Western Slope.

“Our goal is to do a good job help patients when they are at their highest challenges to make sure do we do the best we can for the folks we serve,” Sproul said.

Flight paramedic Becky Sproul says it’s about saving lives and showing young girls that growing up and flying is possible.

“It’s inspiring for girls. It tells them ‘If you want to do something you just gotta a put your head to it and work hard to get it and you will do it.’ It’s a long path but it’s worth every every minute of it,” Abel added.

The team has helped St Mary’s Hospital Care Flight answer 400 patient calls already in 2018.

The Care Flight helicopter program started in 1980 with helicopters now based out of Montrose and Rifle.

