  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Care Flight, Montrose, Montrose County, Montrose Memorial Hospital, Rifle

By Matt Kroschel

MONTROSE, Colo. (CBS4) — On the day after Christmas, a dedicated team begins their 24-hour on call shift, making history in the skies over Western Colorado. Becky Sproul is the flight paramedic from the “Babes With Blades” medical helicopter flight crew — the first all female crew flying missions over Colorado.

FEMALE FLIGHT CREW 5PKG.transfer frame 1874 Care Flight: All Female Flight Crew Makes History In Colorado

(credit: CBS)

For pilot Esther Babcock, this is a dream come true — working in the state she grew up in — with this all-female crew by her side.

“Very family-focused mentality here, that’s why I wanted this program in the first place,” Babcock told CBS4 on Wednesday.

The crew is based out of Montrose Memorial Hospital and they answer calls for help up and down the Western Slope.

“Our goal is to do a good job help patients when they are at their highest challenges to make sure do we do the best we can for the folks we serve,” Sproul said.

FEMALE FLIGHT CREW 5PKG.transfer frame 1624 Care Flight: All Female Flight Crew Makes History In Colorado

(credit: CBS)

Flight paramedic Becky Sproul says it’s about saving lives and showing young girls that growing up and flying is possible.

“It’s inspiring for girls. It tells them ‘If you want to do something you just gotta a put your head to it and work hard to get it and you will do it.’ It’s a long path but it’s worth every every minute of it,” Abel added.

FEMALE FLIGHT CREW 5PKG.transfer frame 2155 Care Flight: All Female Flight Crew Makes History In Colorado

(credit: CBS)

The team has helped St Mary’s Hospital Care Flight answer 400 patient calls already in 2018.

The Care Flight helicopter program started in 1980 with helicopters now based out of Montrose and Rifle.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s