DENVER (CBS4) — A teenage driver with a learner’s permit is being cited for careless driving after his car slammed into a 7-Eleven in Aurora. The driver plowed through the front of a 7-Eleven in the 23800 block of East Smoky Hill Road, near the Southlands Shopping Center.

An employee told CBS4 that four or five employees and customers were in the store at the time when the car came crashing through the glass. The impact knocked merchandise off the shelves and closed the store for several hours. Police say no one was hospitalized with injuries.