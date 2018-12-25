(HOODLINE) – Craving Italian food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Italian spots around Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Panzano

Topping the list is Panzano. Located at 909 17th St. in Central Business District, the bar and brunch spot is the highest rated Italian restaurant in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 904 reviews on Yelp. The restaurant has been named one of Zagat’s best restaurants in America and awarded four diamonds by AAA, according to its website.

Panzano offers an extensive and diverse menu of Italian cuisine for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner and dessert. Additionally, there are three gluten-free menus and a variety of wine and other spirits available to order.

Need a hearty breakfast? Begin with the Panzano eggs Benedict plate, which has two poached eggs, smoked mozzarella polenta cake, prosciutto cotto, fontina, roasted tomato, prosecco hollandaise and a basil pesto.

If craving a bowl of pasta, then look for selections such as the Bolognese Di Manzo, with pappardelle, beef, wild boar, pork belly Bolognese, Pomodoro and ricotta salata. (Check out the menu here.)

Isabel K., who reviewed it on Dec. 18, wrote, “By far, I just had the best dining experience of my entire life. Let’s start with how good the food is! The beef carpaccio is the most tender I’ve ever had. The charcuterie plate is handpicked by the chef and has at least 10 different kinds of meats and cheeses, though the best part are the mustard sauces—so tangy and fresh!”

2. Angelos Taverna

Next up is Speer’s Angelos Taverna, situated at 620 E. Sixth Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 831 reviews on Yelp, the bar and Italian spot, serving seafood and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

Angelo’s pizza selection includes a variety, as well; The Kitchen Sink pizza with sausage, pepperoni, olives, peppers, onions, mushrooms and red sauce is a standout option. There’s also calzones, stromboli, salads and more on the menu.

Angelo’s Taverna serves up more than a selection of its homemade pizza and pastas made from scratch. The Italian eatery also specializes in seafood. Keep an eye out for the char-grilled oysters, or try seafood entrees like the lobster gnocchi, which has sauteed lobster, leeks, arugula and potato gnocchi in a lobster-tomato sauce. (See the full menu here.)

Yelper Jim J. said, “Amazing food, beautiful atmosphere, friendly and efficient waitstaff. Good all around. It’s worth the wait, but, then again, all the good places have a little wait, right?”

3. Odyssey Italian Restaurant

Speer’s Odyssey Italian Restaurant, located at 603 E. Sixth Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian spot 4.5 stars out of 706 reviews.

Odyssey Italian Restaurant makes traditional pastas, seafood and Sicilian specialties. Expect dishes like the chicken or veal picatta, made in a tangy white wine sauce with capers, artichokes, Portobello mushrooms and served with fettucine pasta in picatta sauce with vegetables on the side. There’s also the sliced eggplant that’s stuffed with mozzarella, sun-dried tomato and then basil-braised in the oven with marinara sauce and melted provolone on top. Both meals are specialties made by Executive Chef Ignazio Mulei. (See the full menu here.)

Van L., who reviewed it on Dec. 11, said, “This is my favorite Italian restaurant. It’s super cozy with a unique ambiance, unlike staged corporate restaurants. Servers were very friendly and personable. They had great recommendations; loved the lamb and homemade ravioli.”

4. Postino

Next is Postino, a wine bar and Italian and breakfast and brunch spot in Highland, which is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 443 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2715 17th St. to see for yourself.

Postino provides a mixture of Italian bites for brunch and breakfast to eat. Enjoy a glass of wine and a spread of the Butcher’s Block with friends; it has an assortment of artisan meats and cheeses that are served with smoked almond hummus, asparagus, olives, nuts and a crostini. Want something more? Try the prosciutto with brie pannini, which has prosciutto with Belletoile Brie, fig jam and arugula with balsamic vinegar and olive oil. Complement your meal with a glass of wine from the extensive wine list. (Explore the menu here.)

Emily L. wrote, “Amazing food and ambiance. Meatballs were delicious, and we tried the bruschetta board that comes with four options. We tried the fig and goat cheese, burrata bacon, smoked salmon and a traditional mozzarella tomato. I recommend every single one. The wine prices are also very affordable.”

5. Osteria Marco

Finally, in LoDo is Osteria Marco, which has earned four stars out of 1,397 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bar and Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, at 1453 Larimer St. Chef and owner, Frank Bonanno, named the restaurant after his youngest son; it has been opened since October 2007.

Osteria Marco is an upscale Italian restaurant that serves pizza, several entrees, appetizers, salads and more. Sample the prosciutto pizza with San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto di Parma and arugula insalata. Or, try the butternut squash pizza, which has root vegetables, kale, fontina, goat cheese and a maple gastrique. For a heartier plate, enjoy the lamb meatballs with creamy polenta, capra ricotta and smoked tomato brood.

Greg H. wrote, “Everything that we have ever ordered has been great every time we have ever been here. Osteria Marco seems to be one of those fail-safe places that you can go and always have a great dinner.”

Article provided by Hoodline.