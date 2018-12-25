ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the MRI results tells The Associated Press that Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay’s season is over after tests showed he sustained major damage to his right wrist in Denver’s loss at Oakland.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team was off on Christmas Day, confirmed a report that medical tests Tuesday morning revealed ligament damage and a possible scaphoid fracture.

Lindsay is dealing with a possible scaphoid fracture, along with ligament damage. Unless additional tests present a more positive outlook, he faces a lengthy recovery. https://t.co/31bStliEFn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 25, 2018

Lindsay, who was injured in the Broncos’ 27-14 loss to the Raiders on Monday night, won’t play in the Broncos’ finale against the Chargers on Sunday.

It also appears unlikely he’ll be able to play in the Pro Bowl next month after becoming the first undrafted offensive rookie in NFL history to earn a Pro Bowl selection.

Lindsay finishes the season with 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns. He won’t get the chance to break the NFL record of 1,104 yards for undrafted rookie running backs that was set by the Colts’ Dominic Rhodes in 2001.

