By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s a busy day in Colorado’s Weather Center as we track several weather systems moving across the nation. One moving out of Utah this morning will create light snow in our mountains with some places expecting as much as 4-8 inches of new snow.

As this weather system moves overhead today it could kick up a few pockets of flurries on the northeast plains but Denver will stay dry.

We’ll get a break tonight before more snow moves into the mountains by the afternoon on Christmas Day. It will be associated with a much larger storm system that will impact the middle of the nation on the day after Christmas.

It’s still too soon to say what impacts this storm will have on travel but if you have plans between Denver and Kansas City pay close attention to the latest forecast.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

