By Mekialaya White

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Still in need of a last-minute Christmas tree? You may be in luck: Echter’s Nursery and Garden Center is giving them away for free. The family-owned local business has more fresh cut trees they had expected this late in the season, so they are generously handing them out, while supplies last.

Last year, there was a tree shortage in Colorado, and people looking for Christmas trees had a tough time finding them. Echter’s ordered an abundant amount of them this year, however. Owner Julie Echter decided to give them away to local families instead of letting them go to waste.

“There’s a lot of people, a lot of kids… and I know it’s hard for parents to afford everything this time of year, so it’s nice to be in this position and give back to the people in our community,” explained Echter.

One recipient, Tori Graham, was more grateful than she said she could describe, getting teary-eyed at the sight of dozens of trees in Echter’s warehouse. She stopped by to pick one out for her 4-year-old granddaughter.

“This is what it’s about, Christmas. It’s people like this… they give you hope. It gives me a lot of joy in my heart to be able to take it home and decorate it for her,” Graham said.

If you’d like to snag one of the trees, staff will be on hand to give them away ‪until 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve.