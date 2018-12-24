By Zack Kelberman

(247 SPORTS) – Signs of life for the Denver Broncos.

Preventing an inexplicable shutout in Oakland, the Broncos’ offense found the end zone in the third quarter of Monday’s game against the Raiders, with Case Keenum hitting rookie wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton for a seven-yard score.

The TD, seen below, cut Oakland’s lead to 17-7.

Hamilton is in his third game as a full-time starter following the season-ending Achilles’ injury to Emmanuel Sanders. He’s second on the Broncos with four receptions for 32 yards and the score — his second in three weeks — as of this writing.

The team’s fourth-round pick in this year’s draft, Hamilton leads the club in targets over the past two games, as Keenum is developing chemistry with the former Penn State standout.

“It’s not by design, it’s just by who’s open and who’s first, second or third in Case’s read,” head coach Vance Joseph explained. “It’s just reading defenses and making the right decision. It’s not about the person, it’s about the position. DaeSean has played well the last couple games, and obviously being a young guy, he’s going to improve each week he plays.”

Denver trails Oakland entering the fourth quarter.