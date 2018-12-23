FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Christmas-style burglary has Fort Collins police asking for tips. A woman was seen on surveillance video wearing part of a Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer costume during the crime.
The costume covered her head and face, until the suspect took it off to get a better look at what she was doing. Investigators say she burglarized a business on Hickory Street and stole several items.
The Fort Collins Police Services even re-worded the beloved song “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” for the unique case:
Rudolph the Red Nosed Burglar
Had a very shady scheme
And if you saw the video
It would want to make you scream.
All of the other burglars
Used to steal without disguise
They weren’t like this Rudolph
She’s different from the other guys.
On one foggy December eve
Rudolph came to steal.
Broke into a Hickory shop,
Never expected to see a cop.
Oh how the camera caught her
As she committed burglary
Rudolph the Red Nosed Criminal
We need your help with her I.D.
Police ask anyone who knows more about the case or the suspect to call 970-221-6555 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.