FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Christmas-style burglary has Fort Collins police asking for tips. A woman was seen on surveillance video wearing part of a Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer costume during the crime.

The costume covered her head and face, until the suspect took it off to get a better look at what she was doing. Investigators say she burglarized a business on Hickory Street and stole several items.

The Fort Collins Police Services even re-worded the beloved song “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” for the unique case:

Rudolph the Red Nosed Burglar

Had a very shady scheme

And if you saw the video

It would want to make you scream.

All of the other burglars

Used to steal without disguise

They weren’t like this Rudolph

She’s different from the other guys.

On one foggy December eve

Rudolph came to steal.

Broke into a Hickory shop,

Never expected to see a cop.

Oh how the camera caught her

As she committed burglary

Rudolph the Red Nosed Criminal

We need your help with her I.D.

Police ask anyone who knows more about the case or the suspect to call 970-221-6555 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.