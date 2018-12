HOUSTON (CBS4) – Former Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, now playing for the Houston Texans, was carted off the field during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

He was in tears on the broadcast. So tough to watch https://t.co/pVpS35tAJ9 — Ryan Greene 📷🎄 (@RyanCBS4) December 23, 2018

WR Demaryius Thomas (Achilles) is out.#HOUvsPHI — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 23, 2018

Thomas was ruled out of the game with a suspected torn Achilles. Former teammates like Chris Harris, Jr. immediately responded to the news.

The Broncos traded Thomas to the Texans just before the trade deadline in November.